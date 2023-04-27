English
    GI Engineering Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 375.58 crore, up 1281757.68% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GI Engineering Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 375.58 crore in March 2023 up 1281757.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 15639.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 18600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    GI Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    GI Engineering shares closed at 14.80 on April 26, 2023 (NSE)

    GI Engineering Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations375.58438.760.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations375.58438.760.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods375.37437.89--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.110.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.74-0.01
    Other Income1.890.580.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.851.33-0.01
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.851.33-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.851.33-0.01
    Tax0.42----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.431.33-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.431.33-0.01
    Equity Share Capital36.2636.268.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.37-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.390.37-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.37-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.390.37-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

