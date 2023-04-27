GI Engineering Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 375.58 crore, up 1281757.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.58 crore in March 2023 up 1281757.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 15639.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 18600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

GI Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

GI Engineering shares closed at 14.80 on April 26, 2023 (NSE)