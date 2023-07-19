GI Engineering Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.31 crore, up 365818.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.31 crore in June 2023 up 365818.04% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 9598.99% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 9600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

GI Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

GI Engineering shares closed at 10.95 on July 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 146.07% returns over the last 12 months.