GI Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 438.76 crore, up 1734140.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.76 crore in December 2022 up 1734140.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 20553.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 13400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

GI Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

GI Engineering shares closed at 5.30 on January 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.33% returns over the last 12 months.