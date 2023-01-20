English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GI Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 438.76 crore, up 1734140.71% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GI Engineering Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 438.76 crore in December 2022 up 1734140.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 20553.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 13400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    GI Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

    GI Engineering shares closed at 5.30 on January 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.33% returns over the last 12 months.

    GI Engineering Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations438.7626.010.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations438.7626.010.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods437.8925.85--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.01
    Depreciation0.00----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.740.13-0.01
    Other Income0.580.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.330.13-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.330.13-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.330.13-0.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.330.13-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.330.13-0.01
    Equity Share Capital36.268.618.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.15-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.370.15-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.15-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.370.15-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #GI Engineering #GI Engineering Solutions #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm