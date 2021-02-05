GI Engineering Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 19.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 19.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020 down 29671.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

GI Engineering shares closed at 2.60 on February 03, 2021 (NSE)