GHCL Q3 profit jumps 44% to Rs 102.5 crore on better operating performance

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals (GHCL) has registered 44 percent jump in its third quarter (Q3FY19) net profit to Rs 102.5 crore against Rs 71.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 21 percent at Rs 869.9 crore against Rs 717.9 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 48.5 percent at Rs 205.6 crore against Rs 138.4 crore, while margin was up at 23.6 percent versus 19.3 percent.

At 14:40 hrs Gujarat Heavy Chemicals was quoting at Rs 264.35, up Rs 6.20, or 2.40 percent.