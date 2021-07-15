GGL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.53 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 36.53 61.58 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 36.53 61.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 46.30 62.78 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.68 0.20 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 0.21 0.17 Depreciation -- 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 0.46 0.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 -2.01 Other Income 0.00 -0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 -2.11 Interest 0.00 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 -2.16 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.24 -2.16 Tax -- -0.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.24 -1.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.24 -1.72 Equity Share Capital 10.07 10.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.24 -1.71 Diluted EPS 0.24 -1.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.24 -1.71 Diluted EPS 0.24 -1.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited