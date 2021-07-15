GGL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.53 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gautam Gems Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.53 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
GGL shares closed at 14.80 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given -59.23% returns over the last 6 months
|Gautam Gems Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.53
|61.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.53
|61.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|46.30
|62.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.68
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.17
|Depreciation
|--
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|-2.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|-0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|-2.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|-2.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|-2.16
|Tax
|--
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|-1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|-1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|10.07
|10.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|-1.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|-1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|-1.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|-1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited