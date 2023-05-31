GG Dandekar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 609.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 609.31% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 down 208.11% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 229.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

GG Dandekar shares closed at 56.59 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and -8.73% over the last 12 months.