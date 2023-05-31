English
    GG Dandekar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 609.31% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Dandekar Machine Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 609.31% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 down 208.11% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 229.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    GG Dandekar shares closed at 56.59 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and -8.73% over the last 12 months.

    GG Dandekar Machine Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.800.920.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.800.920.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.180.49
    Depreciation0.720.850.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.230.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.34-1.00
    Other Income0.030.040.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.30-0.57
    Interest0.110.10--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.40-0.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.40-0.57
    Tax0.080.07-3.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.34-0.472.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.43----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.77-0.472.56
    Equity Share Capital0.480.480.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.82-1.005.38
    Diluted EPS-5.82-1.005.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.82-1.005.38
    Diluted EPS-5.82-1.005.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm