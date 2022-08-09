GG Dandekar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 94.56% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Dandekar Machine Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 94.56% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 68.68% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
GG Dandekar shares closed at 62.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and 14.30% over the last 12 months.
|GG Dandekar Machine Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.11
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.11
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.05
|0.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.49
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.41
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-1.00
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.43
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.57
|-0.32
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.57
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|-0.57
|-0.32
|Tax
|0.22
|-3.13
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|2.56
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|2.56
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|5.38
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|5.38
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|5.38
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|5.38
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited