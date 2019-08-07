GG Dandekar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 61.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in June 2019 down 61.27% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2019 down 14.9% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2019 down 82.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2018.

GG Dandekar shares closed at 52.95 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.47% returns over the last 12 months.