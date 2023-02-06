 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GG Dandekar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 318.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Dandekar Machine Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 318.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 103.19% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 97.09% from Rs. 18.88 crore in December 2021.

GG Dandekar Machine Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.92 0.80 0.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.92 0.80 0.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.19 0.27
Depreciation 0.85 0.76 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.24 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.39 -0.54
Other Income 0.04 0.06 19.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.34 18.75
Interest 0.10 0.03 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 -0.37 18.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.40 -0.37 18.75
Tax 0.07 0.13 3.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 -0.50 14.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 -0.50 14.88
Equity Share Capital 0.48 0.48 0.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 -1.05 31.26
Diluted EPS -1.00 -1.05 31.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 -1.05 31.26
Diluted EPS -1.00 -1.05 31.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited