    GG Dandekar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 318.18% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Dandekar Machine Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 318.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 103.19% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 97.09% from Rs. 18.88 crore in December 2021.

    GG Dandekar Machine Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.920.800.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.920.800.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.190.27
    Depreciation0.850.760.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.240.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.39-0.54
    Other Income0.040.0619.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.3418.75
    Interest0.100.03--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.40-0.3718.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.40-0.3718.75
    Tax0.070.133.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-0.5014.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-0.5014.88
    Equity Share Capital0.480.480.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.00-1.0531.26
    Diluted EPS-1.00-1.0531.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.00-1.0531.26
    Diluted EPS-1.00-1.0531.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
