GG Dandekar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 28.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2020 down 28.9% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 82.09% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 104.69% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

GG Dandekar shares closed at 47.50 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.57% returns over the last 6 months and -2.76% over the last 12 months.