GG Dandekar Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Dandekar Machine Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2019 up 2.43% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019 down 277.67% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019 down 392.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018.

GG Dandekar shares closed at 47.85 on January 28, 2020 (BSE)