GG Dandekar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 117.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in September 2022 up 117.72% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 141.29% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 180.77% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

GG Dandekar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2021.

GG Dandekar shares closed at 73.50 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 0.68% over the last 12 months.