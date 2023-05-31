GG Dandekar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 609.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GG Dandekar Machine Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 609.31% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2023 down 203.96% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 229.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.
GG Dandekar shares closed at 56.59 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.08% returns over the last 6 months and -8.73% over the last 12 months.
|GG Dandekar Machine Works
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.80
|0.92
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.80
|0.92
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.18
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.85
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.23
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.34
|-1.00
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.30
|-0.57
|Interest
|0.11
|0.10
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.40
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.40
|-0.57
|Tax
|0.08
|0.07
|-3.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|-0.47
|2.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-2.43
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.77
|-0.47
|2.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.11
|0.02
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.66
|-0.46
|2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.82
|-0.96
|5.38
|Diluted EPS
|-5.82
|-0.96
|5.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.82
|-0.96
|5.38
|Diluted EPS
|-5.82
|-0.96
|5.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited