GG Dandekar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 91.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 91.52% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 up 1921.53% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 10.2% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

GG Dandekar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

GG Dandekar shares closed at 62.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 20.62% over the last 12 months.