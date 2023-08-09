GG Dandekar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 2384.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 2384.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 2% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 405% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

GG Dandekar shares closed at 60.39 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.90% returns over the last 6 months and -1.48% over the last 12 months.