    GG Dandekar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 2384.18% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GG Dandekar Machine Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 2384.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 2% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 405% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    GG Dandekar shares closed at 60.39 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.90% returns over the last 6 months and -1.48% over the last 12 months.

    GG Dandekar Machine Works
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.930.800.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.930.800.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.170.23
    Depreciation0.690.720.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.080.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.18-0.64
    Other Income0.040.030.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.15-0.33
    Interest0.110.11--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.26-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.26-0.33
    Tax0.070.080.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-0.34-0.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.16-2.43--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-2.77-0.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.190.110.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.29-2.66-0.28
    Equity Share Capital0.480.480.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-5.82-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.21-5.82-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-5.82-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.21-5.82-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

