 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GG Dandekar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 94.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GG Dandekar Machine Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 94.56% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

GG Dandekar shares closed at 62.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and 14.30% over the last 12 months.

GG Dandekar Machine Works
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.11 0.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.11 0.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.05 0.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.02 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.49 0.31
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.41 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -1.00 -0.50
Other Income 0.31 0.43 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.57 -0.32
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 -0.57 -0.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 -0.57 -0.32
Tax 0.22 -3.13 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.56 2.56 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.56 2.56 -0.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.27 0.00 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.28 2.56 -0.32
Equity Share Capital 0.48 0.48 0.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 5.38 -0.68
Diluted EPS -0.60 5.38 -0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 5.38 -0.68
Diluted EPS -0.60 5.38 -0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #GG Dandekar #GG Dandekar Machine Works #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.