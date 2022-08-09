GG Dandekar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 94.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 94.56% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

GG Dandekar shares closed at 62.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and 14.30% over the last 12 months.