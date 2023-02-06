GG Dandekar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 318.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 318.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 103.06% from Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 97.09% from Rs. 18.88 crore in December 2021.