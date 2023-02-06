GG Dandekar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 318.18% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GG Dandekar Machine Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 318.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 103.06% from Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 97.09% from Rs. 18.88 crore in December 2021.
GG Dandekar shares closed at 64.70 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and -9.45% over the last 12 months.
|GG Dandekar Machine Works
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.92
|0.80
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.92
|0.80
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.19
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.76
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.24
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.39
|-0.54
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.06
|19.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.34
|18.75
|Interest
|0.10
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.37
|18.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|-0.37
|18.75
|Tax
|0.07
|0.13
|3.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|-0.50
|14.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|-0.50
|14.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.80
|0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.46
|0.30
|14.98
|Equity Share Capital
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|0.64
|31.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|0.64
|31.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|0.64
|31.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|0.64
|31.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited