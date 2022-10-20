GG Auto Gears Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore, up 100.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore in September 2022 up 100.01% from Rs. 9.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 up 1586.25% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 41.84% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

GG Auto Gears shares closed at 27.00 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.39% returns over the last 6 months