    GG Auto Gears Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore, up 100.01% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore in September 2022 up 100.01% from Rs. 9.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 up 1586.25% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 41.84% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

    GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

    GG Auto Gears shares closed at 27.00 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.39% returns over the last 6 months

    GG Automative Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.4516.939.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.4516.939.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.317.775.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.031.42-2.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.881.771.51
    Depreciation0.870.830.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.324.183.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.100.970.64
    Other Income0.030.070.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.131.040.65
    Interest0.590.630.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.540.410.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.540.410.11
    Tax0.050.100.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.490.310.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.490.310.03
    Equity Share Capital7.927.927.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.390.04
    Diluted EPS0.620.390.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.390.04
    Diluted EPS0.620.390.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
