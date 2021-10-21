GG Auto Gears Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore in September 2021 up 15.61% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 48.4% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021 up 6.82% from Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2020.

GG Auto Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2020.