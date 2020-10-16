GG Auto Gears Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore in September 2020 down 42.66% from Rs. 13.91 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 down 91.68% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2020 down 37.74% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2019.
GG Auto Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2019.
|GG Automative Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.98
|11.15
|13.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.98
|11.15
|13.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.37
|3.60
|9.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|2.95
|-1.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.28
|1.04
|1.45
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.74
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.06
|1.92
|2.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|0.90
|1.33
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|0.91
|1.40
|Interest
|0.53
|0.45
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.47
|0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.47
|0.70
|Tax
|--
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.42
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.42
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.52
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.70
|0.52
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.52
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.70
|0.52
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:00 am