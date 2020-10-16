GG Auto Gears Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore in September 2020 down 42.66% from Rs. 13.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 down 91.68% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2020 down 37.74% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2019.

GG Auto Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2019.