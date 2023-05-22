GG Auto Gears Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.50 crore, up 46.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.50 crore in March 2023 up 46.93% from Rs. 15.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 132.63% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 up 18.5% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

GG Auto Gears shares closed at 39.28 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.98% returns over the last 6 months and 70.78% over the last 12 months.