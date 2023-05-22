English
    GG Auto Gears Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.50 crore, up 46.93% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.50 crore in March 2023 up 46.93% from Rs. 15.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 132.63% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 up 18.5% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

    GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

    GG Auto Gears shares closed at 39.28 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.98% returns over the last 6 months and 70.78% over the last 12 months.

    GG Automative Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.5019.4015.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.5019.4015.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.8312.9412.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.19-1.41-3.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.062.072.63
    Depreciation1.040.860.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.613.721.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.771.220.69
    Other Income0.240.040.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.011.260.83
    Interest0.770.640.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.250.620.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.250.620.21
    Tax-0.330.05-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.570.570.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.570.570.25
    Equity Share Capital7.927.927.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.710.31
    Diluted EPS0.730.710.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.710.31
    Diluted EPS0.730.710.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

