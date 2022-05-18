GG Auto Gears Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore, up 167.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore in March 2022 up 167.42% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 136.78% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022 up 380.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

GG Auto Gears shares closed at 22.95 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)