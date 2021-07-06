GG Auto Gears Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore, down 54.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore in March 2021 down 54.91% from Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021 down 75.51% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021 down 84.55% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2020.