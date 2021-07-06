GG Auto Gears Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore, down 54.91% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore in March 2021 down 54.91% from Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021 down 75.51% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021 down 84.55% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2020.
|GG Automative Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.73
|5.21
|12.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.73
|5.21
|12.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.84
|1.52
|7.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.90
|1.52
|-2.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.22
|1.16
|2.35
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.74
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|2.09
|2.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-1.82
|1.23
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.03
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-1.79
|1.36
|Interest
|0.61
|0.47
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-2.26
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|-2.26
|0.56
|Tax
|-0.46
|--
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-2.26
|-0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-2.26
|-0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-2.85
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-2.85
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-2.85
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-2.85
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
