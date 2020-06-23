GG Auto Gears Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.70 crore, down 32.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.70 crore in March 2020 down 32.99% from Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020 down 150.36% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2020 down 22.85% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2019.
|GG Automative Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.70
|17.54
|18.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.70
|17.54
|18.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.92
|7.52
|8.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.42
|2.49
|3.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.35
|1.59
|1.61
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.72
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.66
|3.47
|3.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.23
|1.76
|1.61
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.15
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|1.90
|2.23
|Interest
|0.80
|0.70
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.56
|1.21
|1.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.56
|1.21
|1.41
|Tax
|0.94
|0.20
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|1.01
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|1.01
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|1.27
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|1.27
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|1.27
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|1.27
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:08 am