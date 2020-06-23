GG Auto Gears Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.70 crore, down 32.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.70 crore in March 2020 down 32.99% from Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020 down 150.36% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2020 down 22.85% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2019.