GG Auto Gears Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore, up 39.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore in March 2019 up 39.16% from Rs. 13.62 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019 up 109.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2019 up 10.22% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2018.
GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2018.
|
|GG Automative Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.95
|13.85
|13.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.95
|13.85
|13.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.15
|6.67
|7.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.06
|0.50
|-1.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|1.51
|1.37
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.70
|1.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.73
|2.82
|3.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.61
|1.65
|1.33
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.02
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.23
|1.67
|1.46
|Interest
|0.83
|0.59
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.41
|1.09
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.41
|1.09
|1.01
|Tax
|0.65
|--
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.76
|1.09
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.76
|1.09
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.37
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.37
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.37
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.37
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited