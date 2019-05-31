GG Auto Gears Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore, up 39.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore in March 2019 up 39.16% from Rs. 13.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019 up 109.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2019 up 10.22% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2018.

GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2018.