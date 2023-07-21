English
    GG Auto Gears Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.94 crore, up 29.61% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:Net Sales at Rs 21.94 crore in June 2023 up 29.61% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 up 164.6% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2023 up 26.74% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.
    GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.GG Auto Gears shares closed at 63.61 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 92.18% returns over the last 6 months and 162.85% over the last 12 months.
    GG Automative Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9422.5016.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.9422.5016.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.809.837.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.984.191.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.343.061.77
    Depreciation0.901.040.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.593.614.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.300.770.97
    Other Income0.170.240.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.471.011.04
    Interest0.500.770.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.970.250.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.970.250.41
    Tax0.15-0.330.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.820.570.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.820.570.31
    Equity Share Capital7.927.927.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.730.39
    Diluted EPS1.040.730.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.730.39
    Diluted EPS1.040.730.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:55 pm

