GG Auto Gears Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore, up 72.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore in June 2022 up 72.33% from Rs. 9.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 21.43% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 up 19.11% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021.

GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2021.

GG Auto Gears shares closed at 22.50 on July 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.73% returns over the last 6 months