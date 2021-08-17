GG Auto Gears Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.82 crore, down 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.82 crore in June 2021 down 11.89% from Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 down 38.54% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021 down 4.85% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020.

GG Auto Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.