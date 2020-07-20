GG Auto Gears Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, down 6.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in June 2020 down 6.7% from Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020 down 3.49% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020 down 9.84% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2019.
GG Auto Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2019.
|GG Automative Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.15
|12.70
|11.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.15
|12.70
|11.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.60
|7.92
|8.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.95
|-2.42
|-2.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|2.35
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.97
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.92
|2.66
|3.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|1.23
|1.07
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.13
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.91
|1.36
|1.11
|Interest
|0.45
|0.80
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.56
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.47
|0.56
|0.51
|Tax
|0.05
|0.94
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.42
|-0.38
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.42
|-0.38
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|-0.48
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|-0.48
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|-0.48
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|-0.48
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:25 am