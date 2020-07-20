GG Auto Gears Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, down 6.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in June 2020 down 6.7% from Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020 down 3.49% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020 down 9.84% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2019.

GG Auto Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2019.