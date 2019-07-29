GG Auto Gears Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.95 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.95 crore in June 2019 up 17.09% from Rs. 10.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019 down 38.76% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2019 down 6.63% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2018.

GG Auto Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2018.