GG Auto Gears Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.95 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.95 crore in June 2019 up 17.09% from Rs. 10.21 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019 down 38.76% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2019 down 6.63% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2018.
GG Auto Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2018.
|GG Automative Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.95
|18.95
|10.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.95
|18.95
|10.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.41
|8.15
|4.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.64
|3.06
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.61
|1.18
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.79
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.03
|3.73
|2.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|1.61
|1.25
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.62
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|2.23
|1.26
|Interest
|0.61
|0.83
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.51
|1.41
|0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.51
|1.41
|0.80
|Tax
|0.08
|0.65
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.43
|0.76
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.43
|0.76
|0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|0.96
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|0.96
|0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|0.96
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|0.96
|0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited