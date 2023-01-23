GG Auto Gears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore, up 47.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore in December 2022 up 47.55% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 589.61% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 65.63% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

GG Auto Gears shares closed at 34.60 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.61% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.