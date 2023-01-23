English
    GG Auto Gears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore, up 47.55% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore in December 2022 up 47.55% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 589.61% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 65.63% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

    GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

    GG Auto Gears shares closed at 34.60 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.61% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.

    GG Automative Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4018.4513.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4018.4513.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.9413.316.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.41-4.030.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.071.881.52
    Depreciation0.860.870.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.725.323.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.221.100.45
    Other Income0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.261.130.48
    Interest0.640.590.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.620.54-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.620.54-0.16
    Tax0.050.05-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.570.49-0.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.570.49-0.12
    Equity Share Capital7.927.927.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.62-0.15
    Diluted EPS0.710.62-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.62-0.15
    Diluted EPS0.710.62-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
