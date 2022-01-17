MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GG Auto Gears Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.15 crore, up 152.43% Y-o-Y

January 17, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.15 crore in December 2021 up 152.43% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 94.88% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021 up 221.9% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.

GG Auto Gears shares closed at 31.90 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)

Close
GG Automative Gears
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations13.159.225.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.159.225.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.665.191.52
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-2.001.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.521.511.16
Depreciation0.800.760.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.663.132.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.64-1.82
Other Income0.030.020.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.480.65-1.79
Interest0.640.540.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.11-2.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.160.11-2.26
Tax-0.040.08--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.03-2.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.03-2.26
Equity Share Capital7.927.927.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.04-2.85
Diluted EPS-0.150.04-2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.04-2.85
Diluted EPS-0.150.04-2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #GG Auto Gears #GG Automative Gears #Results
first published: Jan 17, 2022 09:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.