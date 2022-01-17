GG Auto Gears Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.15 crore, up 152.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.15 crore in December 2021 up 152.43% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 94.88% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021 up 221.9% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.

GG Auto Gears shares closed at 31.90 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)