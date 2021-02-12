GG Auto Gears Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, down 70.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2020 down 70.3% from Rs. 17.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2020 down 324.46% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020 down 140.08% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019.