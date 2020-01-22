GG Auto Gears Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 26.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in December 2019 up 26.64% from Rs. 13.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2019 down 7.44% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019 up 10.55% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018.

GG Auto Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2018.