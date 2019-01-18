GG Auto Gears Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, up 21.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GG Automative Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in December 2018 up 21.28% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2018 up 2.67% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2017.
GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2017.
|
|GG Automative Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.85
|11.73
|11.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.85
|11.73
|11.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.67
|5.85
|5.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-1.43
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.51
|1.36
|1.27
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.70
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.82
|3.40
|2.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.65
|1.86
|1.67
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|1.89
|1.69
|Interest
|0.59
|0.49
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.09
|1.40
|1.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.09
|1.40
|1.26
|Tax
|--
|0.35
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.09
|1.05
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.09
|1.05
|1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|1.32
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|1.32
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|1.32
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|1.32
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited