GG Auto Gears Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, up 21.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in December 2018 up 21.28% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2018 up 2.67% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2017.

GG Auto Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2017.