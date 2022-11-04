GFL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 123.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 123.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 866.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 1233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

GFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

GFL shares closed at 71.20 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.