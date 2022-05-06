GFL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 627.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 627.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 164% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

GFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

GFL shares closed at 72.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 3.13% over the last 12 months.