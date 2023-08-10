GFL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 18.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 18.31% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 45% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

GFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

GFL shares closed at 73.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.10% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.