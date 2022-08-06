GFL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 7000% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 7000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 155.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 182.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

GFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

GFL shares closed at 77.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 6.79% over the last 12 months.