GFL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 99.87% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021 down 107.83% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 down 104.96% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2020.

GFL shares closed at 67.90 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.93% returns over the last 6 months and -24.64% over the last 12 months.