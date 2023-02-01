GFL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GFL are:Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 98.98% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 93.38% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.
GFL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.
|GFL shares closed at 61.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.
|GFL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.84
|0.87
|0.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.84
|0.87
|0.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.31
|0.20
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.16
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.40
|0.25
|Other Income
|--
|--
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.40
|1.36
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.40
|1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.40
|1.33
|Tax
|0.08
|0.11
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.29
|0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.29
|0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.03
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.03
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited