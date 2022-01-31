GFL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 133.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2021 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021 up 248.48% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

GFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

GFL shares closed at 67.85 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.76% over the last 12 months.