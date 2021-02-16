GFL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020 down 105.14% from Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 103.3% from Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2019.

GFL shares closed at 93.35 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.38% returns over the last 6 months and -38.93% over the last 12 months.