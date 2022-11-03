 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GFL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.00 crore, up 683.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:

Net Sales at Rs 375.00 crore in September 2022 up 683.86% from Rs. 47.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.29 crore in September 2022 up 60.64% from Rs. 43.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.97 crore in September 2022 up 517.66% from Rs. 14.89 crore in September 2021.

GFL shares closed at 68.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.

GFL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 375.00 582.97 47.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 375.00 582.97 47.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.98 -- 3.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.51 27.32 23.82
Depreciation 77.41 75.39 73.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 235.27 344.95 11.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.83 135.31 -64.86
Other Income 6.73 7.19 6.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.56 142.50 -58.74
Interest 67.57 65.82 64.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -53.01 76.68 -123.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -53.01 76.68 -123.52
Tax -12.96 19.42 -29.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -40.05 57.26 -94.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -40.05 57.26 -94.46
Minority Interest 22.76 -32.19 49.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.29 25.07 -43.93
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.64 5.21 -8.53
Diluted EPS -3.64 5.21 -8.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.64 5.21 -8.53
Diluted EPS -3.64 5.21 -8.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #GFL #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
