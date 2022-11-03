English
    GFL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.00 crore, up 683.86% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 375.00 crore in September 2022 up 683.86% from Rs. 47.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.29 crore in September 2022 up 60.64% from Rs. 43.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.97 crore in September 2022 up 517.66% from Rs. 14.89 crore in September 2021.

    GFL shares closed at 68.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.

    GFL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations375.00582.9747.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations375.00582.9747.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.98--3.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.5127.3223.82
    Depreciation77.4175.3973.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses235.27344.9511.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.83135.31-64.86
    Other Income6.737.196.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.56142.50-58.74
    Interest67.5765.8264.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-53.0176.68-123.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-53.0176.68-123.52
    Tax-12.9619.42-29.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.0557.26-94.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.0557.26-94.46
    Minority Interest22.76-32.1949.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.2925.07-43.93
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.645.21-8.53
    Diluted EPS-3.645.21-8.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.645.21-8.53
    Diluted EPS-3.645.21-8.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm