GFL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.00 crore, up 683.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.00 crore in September 2022 up 683.86% from Rs. 47.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.29 crore in September 2022 up 60.64% from Rs. 43.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.97 crore in September 2022 up 517.66% from Rs. 14.89 crore in September 2021.

GFL shares closed at 68.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.