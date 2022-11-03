GFL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.00 crore, up 683.86% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:
Net Sales at Rs 375.00 crore in September 2022 up 683.86% from Rs. 47.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.29 crore in September 2022 up 60.64% from Rs. 43.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.97 crore in September 2022 up 517.66% from Rs. 14.89 crore in September 2021.
GFL shares closed at 68.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.
|GFL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|375.00
|582.97
|47.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|375.00
|582.97
|47.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.98
|--
|3.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.51
|27.32
|23.82
|Depreciation
|77.41
|75.39
|73.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|235.27
|344.95
|11.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.83
|135.31
|-64.86
|Other Income
|6.73
|7.19
|6.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.56
|142.50
|-58.74
|Interest
|67.57
|65.82
|64.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-53.01
|76.68
|-123.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-53.01
|76.68
|-123.52
|Tax
|-12.96
|19.42
|-29.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.05
|57.26
|-94.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.05
|57.26
|-94.46
|Minority Interest
|22.76
|-32.19
|49.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.74
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.29
|25.07
|-43.93
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.64
|5.21
|-8.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.64
|5.21
|-8.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.64
|5.21
|-8.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.64
|5.21
|-8.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited